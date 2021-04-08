Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.94

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 47632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
