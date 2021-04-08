Vedanta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of 901% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Shares of VEDL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 44,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 720.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 330,948 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 1,151.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 257,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

