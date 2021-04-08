Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $119,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $260.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average of $279.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

