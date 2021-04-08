Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $400.03 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $400.03 million and $16.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

