Venus (XVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.51 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $58.08 or 0.00099733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $542.27 million and $74.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.49 or 0.99864019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,337,481 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

