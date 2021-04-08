Verasity Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $147.46 million and $28.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00140179 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

