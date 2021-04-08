VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.05 Million

Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post $291.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.43 million and the highest is $294.97 million. VEREIT reported sales of $298.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VEREIT.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

