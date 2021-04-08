Verge Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $752.74 million and approximately $64.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00387678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,443,424,949 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

