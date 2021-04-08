VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.10

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $12,195.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,875.49 or 1.00074419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00102410 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,577,920 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

