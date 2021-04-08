Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $2,877,611.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRNT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,495. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

