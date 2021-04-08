Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $597,163.16 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 192.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.