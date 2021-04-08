Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 246,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359,465. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

