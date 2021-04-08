Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.99 million and $789,325.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.03 or 0.03568360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.27 or 0.00387359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.38 or 0.01095675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.10 or 0.00461329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00418751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00033222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00313932 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,496,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

