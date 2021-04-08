Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.09

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 6873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

