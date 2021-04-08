Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.03% of Vertiv worth $124,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

