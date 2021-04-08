Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 247.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 654,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,481,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.