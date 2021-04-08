Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Veru worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

VERU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

