VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $49.31 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and $17,987.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,612,825 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

