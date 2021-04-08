VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $49.34 million and $19,947.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,622,749 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.