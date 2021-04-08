Vesper Hits Market Cap of $142.38 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $57.67 or 0.00099761 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $142.38 million and $10.35 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00257117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.12 or 0.00787249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.93 or 1.00104601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.37 or 0.00702925 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,736 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

