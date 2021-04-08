VestChain Reaches Market Cap of $6.89 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $1,591.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00638212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00083835 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030432 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.