Viacoin Price Reaches $1.66 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,824 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

