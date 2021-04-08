Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viasat by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,451.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.