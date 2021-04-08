VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

CFA stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

