VIDT Datalink Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and $5.04 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.