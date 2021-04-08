Vidulum Reaches Market Cap of $462,710.18 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $462,710.18 and approximately $3,424.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

