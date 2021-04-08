VIDY Market Capitalization Achieves $65.38 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $65.38 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 122.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.