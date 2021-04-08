Vidya One Day Volume Reaches $1.68 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,691,688 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

