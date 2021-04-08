Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,627,207 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

