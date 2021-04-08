VIG Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $3,482.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,874,579 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

