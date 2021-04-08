Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

