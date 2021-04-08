Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.