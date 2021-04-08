Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vipshop worth $105,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Vipshop by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

