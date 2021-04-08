Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.39. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 11,929 shares changing hands.

VIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.