Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

