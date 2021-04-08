Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.89. 52,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.