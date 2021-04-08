Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.89. 52,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

