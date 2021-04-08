Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.09. 17,158,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 13,467,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) by 357.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vislink Technologies worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

