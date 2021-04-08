Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $14.75 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $14.75 million and $1.22 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,178,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

