Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 857,728 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.