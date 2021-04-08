Vitae 1-Day Volume Hits $2.25 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $53.75 million and $2.25 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

