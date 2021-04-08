Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale Sells 50,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00.
Jason Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $831,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,015,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
