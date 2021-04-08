Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale Sells 50,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00.

Jason Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $831,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,015,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

