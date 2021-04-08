VMware (NYSE:VMW) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

Shares of VMW opened at $153.57 on Thursday. VMware has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

