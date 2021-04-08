VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $107,873.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00637015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030290 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

