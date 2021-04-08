Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

