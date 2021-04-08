Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,311 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

