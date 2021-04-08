Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.61 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.