Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

