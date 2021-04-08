Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CVR Energy worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upped their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.