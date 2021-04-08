Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $384.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $332.45 and a one year high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

