Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,015 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.